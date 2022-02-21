Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 671 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 119,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 84,587 shares in the last quarter.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,348 shares of company stock worth $6,123,560. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AAWW stock opened at $78.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.36 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.98.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.91. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

