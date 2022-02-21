Voya Investment Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

RL opened at $126.58 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

