Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $136.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.49. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $128.70 and a 52-week high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

