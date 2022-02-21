Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 60,247 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,247 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 444,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,438,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 over the last ninety days. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

