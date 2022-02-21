Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is KLCM Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 4.4% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $20,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $168,944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after buying an additional 1,285,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after buying an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after buying an additional 944,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.61. 4,599,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,853. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

