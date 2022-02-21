Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $200.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $151.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

