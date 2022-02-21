Warburg Research Reiterates “€208.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($236.36) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTX. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €215.27 ($244.62).

MTX opened at €208.00 ($236.36) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €186.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €190.95.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

