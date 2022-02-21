Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Piper Sandler

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Wayfair from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.52.

NYSE:W opened at $128.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 164.22 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $125.31 and a fifty-two week high of $355.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.38.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Wayfair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Wayfair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

