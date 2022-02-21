Wedbush Cuts Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target to $70.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of BKI opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.22. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.09%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

