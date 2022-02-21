Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,135,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,080 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of LiveRamp worth $195,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 55.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 186.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP opened at $40.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

