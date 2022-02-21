Wellington Management Group LLP Has $170.20 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $170,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Universal Display by 49.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $137.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $135.84 and a one year high of $246.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

