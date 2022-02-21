Wellington Management Group LLP Has $203.56 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,888,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $203,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $118.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

