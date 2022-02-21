Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 141,462 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,486,143 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,462 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $214,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,766,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,502,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,169,000 after acquiring an additional 177,280 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $71.99 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several analysts have commented on BNS shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

