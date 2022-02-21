Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,216 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $186,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $268.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.