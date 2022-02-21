Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 26,911 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,381,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,911 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.06% of EnerSys worth $177,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 81.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENS. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS opened at $71.66 on Monday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

