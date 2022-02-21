Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $130.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FND. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.46.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $98.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after purchasing an additional 332,953 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

