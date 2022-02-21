Western Acquisition Ventures Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 21st (NASDAQ:WAVSU)

Western Acquisition Ventures’ (NASDAQ:WAVSU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, February 21st. Western Acquisition Ventures had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Western Acquisition Ventures’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of WAVSU stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

