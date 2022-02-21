Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WEF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$2.90 target price on Western Forest Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$2.15 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$1.57 and a 1 year high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.04. The company has a market cap of C$699.61 million and a PE ratio of 3.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 5.36%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.