Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WEF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$2.90 target price on Western Forest Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of WEF stock opened at C$2.15 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$1.57 and a 1 year high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.04. The company has a market cap of C$699.61 million and a PE ratio of 3.84.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
