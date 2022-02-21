Westlake Chemical (WLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical to post earnings of $4.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WLK opened at $107.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average of $95.31. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

