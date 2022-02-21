WHALE Trading 9.3% Lower This Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $6.37 or 0.00017351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $47.85 million and $1.24 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.16 or 0.06849147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,701.14 or 0.99982355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00046780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049942 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.