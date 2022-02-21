White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:WTM traded down $5.27 on Monday, hitting $1,037.12. 13,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,028.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,065.86. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

