Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

WMB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.62. 9,173,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,984,453. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,137,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,810,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,305,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,034,000 after purchasing an additional 92,025 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 131,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 77,540 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 615.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 73,117 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 40,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

