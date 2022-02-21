Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.15.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,173,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984,453. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

