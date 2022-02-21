Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Truist Financial

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wix.com from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Wix.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.05.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day moving average is $175.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $81.60 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

