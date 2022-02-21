Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $5,300.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4,960.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,436.33.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

OTCMKTS WZZAF remained flat at $$55.90 during trading hours on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $75.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.