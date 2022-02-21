Workday (WDAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Workday to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $214.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,383.26, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a twelve month low of $212.23 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.39.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Workday by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

