Wrapped BNB Hits Market Cap of $1.95 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $768.49 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $361.99 or 0.00971210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.69 or 0.06897176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,437.11 or 1.00443960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00047784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,383,917 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

