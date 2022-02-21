Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Achieves Market Capitalization of $507,184.58

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $264.02 or 0.00683689 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $507,184.58 and $528.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00044327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.49 or 0.06961918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,495.85 or 0.99685979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051526 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

