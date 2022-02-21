WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,417 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WW International were worth $15,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WW International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 419,711 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $10.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $747.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.56. WW International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

WW International Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

