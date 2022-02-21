Xencor (XNCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $32.00 on Monday. Xencor has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $58.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XNCR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.45.
Xencor Company Profile
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
