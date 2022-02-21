Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Increased by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up approximately 2.0% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,465,000 after purchasing an additional 109,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,302,000 after acquiring an additional 116,555 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after acquiring an additional 160,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.66. The stock had a trading volume of 50,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.45. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

