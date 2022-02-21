Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$560.00 target price on the stock.

YRI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.68.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.28. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$36,733.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$770,575.52. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$62,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 628,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,592,903.60. Insiders have sold 168,463 shares of company stock valued at $909,513 in the last three months.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

