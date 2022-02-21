Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on YNDX. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of YNDX opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,229,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Yandex by 62.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yandex by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,798,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,294,000 after buying an additional 139,935 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 28.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

