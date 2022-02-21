YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Raymond James

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $111.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.72.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE YETI opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.