Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

ANF traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

