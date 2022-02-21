Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CBIZ’s earnings. CBIZ posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CBIZ will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CBIZ.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $112,744,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 49,339.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,410,000 after buying an additional 1,339,573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 4,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,119,000 after buying an additional 900,915 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in CBIZ by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,108,000 after buying an additional 331,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CBIZ by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,423,000 after buying an additional 295,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $37.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.87.

CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

