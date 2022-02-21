Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.04. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Engagesmart.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Engagesmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Engagesmart by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Engagesmart by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 298,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 148,388 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Engagesmart by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 890,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 529,285 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESMT stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 637,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68. Engagesmart has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

