Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.57 Million

Brokerages expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to post $315.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $318.14 million and the lowest is $313.00 million. Franco-Nevada reported sales of $304.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $992.22 million to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franco-Nevada.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,169,000 after acquiring an additional 48,521 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $692,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 18.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $147.77. The company had a trading volume of 704,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.46 and its 200 day moving average is $138.90. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

