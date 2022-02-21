Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will announce $4.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $21.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.63 billion to $22.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.23 billion to $25.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after buying an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,691,000 after purchasing an additional 691,777 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,037,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,667. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

