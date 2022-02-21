Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. TriNet Group reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $39,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $2,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,236 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $87.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.34.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

