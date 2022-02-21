Zacks: Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO) will post sales of $522.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $530.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $513.40 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $501.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:ARGO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.15. 7,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,491. Argo Group International has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.