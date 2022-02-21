Zacks: Analysts Expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OneSpan.

OSPN has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in OneSpan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. OneSpan has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $29.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.53.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

