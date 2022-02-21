Zacks: Analysts Expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to post $2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $10.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $12.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.47. The company had a trading volume of 465,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

