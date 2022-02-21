Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). American Superconductor reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $257,347.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $7.68 on Friday. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $218.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.23.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

