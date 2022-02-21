Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Post $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $10.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $88.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average is $90.09. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,350. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

