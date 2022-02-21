Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will post $8.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.94 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $6.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $27.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.40 billion to $32.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

CBRE stock opened at $99.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $70.38 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.59.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,873,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $115,671,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after buying an additional 1,224,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after buying an additional 846,053 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

