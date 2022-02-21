Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. DISH Network reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DISH Network.
DISH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.
Shares of DISH traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,768. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DISH Network (DISH)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.