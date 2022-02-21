Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.46. IQVIA posted earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $10.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.93 to $11.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.27. 1,288,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,909. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.27. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $181.13 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.