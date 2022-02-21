Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $655.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will announce sales of $655.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $681.00 million and the lowest is $630.35 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $551.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.68. 614,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $44.84 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 45.84%.

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

