Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to Post $4.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.72. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $7.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $17.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.05 to $17.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.52 to $29.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Several analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.17. 497,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $124.48 and a twelve month high of $185.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

